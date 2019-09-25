A local real estate broker was handed his sentence Tuesday for having sexual relations with a 15-year-old Ludington girl while he was living with her family. The family had taken him in after his home had burned to the ground.
Remington John-Paul Greiner, 33, 773 N. Stiles Road, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of one year in jail and five years probation on charges of attempted criminal sexual conduct, second degree and attempted criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree. The maximum sentence on each of the charges is up to five years in prison.
Greiner was arrested last spring by officers of the Ludington Police Department on charges of criminal sexual conduct first and third degree, which involves sexual penetration with a person younger than 13. It can also include, if the victim is older than 13, but less than 16, a situation where the perpetrator lives in the same household or is in a position of authority over the victim. Those charges can carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser charges last July in exchange for the plea deal and having the more serious charges dismissed. He will however have to register as a sex offender on the state’s registry. He was ordered by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski not to have any contact with the victim or children under the age of 17 for the entire five years of probation. He may not have internet use until he signs a contract with the Michigan Department of Corrections.
