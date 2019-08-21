A 39-year-old Luington man was sentenced to time in the Mason County Jail receiving stolen property and then pawning it Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court,
Shawn Daniel O’Connell, of 756 N. Meyers Road, was sentenced to one year in the Mason County Jail and six months probation for receiving and concealing stolen property valued at at least $1,000 but less than $20,000.
Judge Susan K. Sniegowski granted him a work release if he meets the jail’s requirements and ordered a substance abuse evaluation. O’Connell must be complete the evaluation and must comply with the recommendations. He was ordered to pay $1,316 in fines, costs and other court ordered payments.