It’s been more than one year since a pair of cases — one state and one federal — began to develop out of the death of an infant.
The federal case against Craig David Overla of Ludington was successfully prosecuted, and Overla is serving time at Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution in Glenville, West Virginia, on gun charges.
The state case, tied directly to the death of his 2-month-old infant son, has yet to have charges filed.
“It’s right across my work table,” Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola said recently. “I last spoke with the investigating detective a few weeks ago to try to speed up on something with one of the witnesses.
“I’m hearing the clock ticking.”
But Overla’s history of offenses is long, and it led in part to the federal gun charges themselves.
