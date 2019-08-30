The Ludington North Breakwater was reopened Friday evening.
The Ludington Police Department made the statement at 5:27 p.m. Friday. It was closed earlier in the week because of strong winds and high waves.
Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 0mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Enter our Western Michigan Fair "Favorite Fair Photo" contest and your photo could be selected for the cover of next year's Fair Premium Book + other great prizes!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.