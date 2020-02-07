The Ludington Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating 45-year-old Guadalupe Rangel Jr. of Ludington.
Rangel, aka Guadalupe Rangel and Lupe Rangel, is wanted on a four-court warrant, according to a release from Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett.
Two of the charges are assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. A third charge is having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and the fourth is a habitual offender - fourth offense notice.
Barnett stated his department twice made contact with Rangel this week to make arrangements to turn himself in for arrest on the charges. Barnett stated Friday morning Rangel, nor any representative of his, responded to the department's request to schedule an arrest and court appearance.
The department is asking anyone with information on Rangel's whereabouts to contact Mason-Oceana 911 by dialing 911 or the non-emergency number at 231-869-5858.