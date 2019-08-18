The Ludington North Breakwater was closed at 7:20 p.m. Sunday night by the Ludington Police Department.
Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett stated that the closure was because of water levels and wave conditions.
Sunny skies. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
