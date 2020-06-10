A 42-year-old Ludington woman was sentenced to concurrent jail terms and probation on drug and larceny charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Corrie Lynn Cook of 402 W. Court St. appeared before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski via Zoom amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The judge sentenced her to one year in the Mason County Jail and 18 months probation on the charge of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. She was ordered to serve 86 days of the jail sentence up front and was given credit for 86 days already served.
On the charge of larceny under $200 she was sentenced to a concurrent term of 93 days in jail and was given credit for time already served.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola told the court that Cook had several misdemeanor convictions in her past as well as a pending charge of malicious destruction of property charge pending in Muskegon County.
“She does suffer from significant substance abuse issues as well as mental health problems,” Spaniola said.
“My client admits that she has a problem,” Tracie McCarn-Dinehart, defense attorney, said. “But this is her first felony conviction and she wants to stay clean and continue with her substance abuse and mental health counseling when she leaves jail.
“She wants to rebuild her family and relationships that have been damaged by her actions” McCarn-Dinehart said. “She herself is scared of a relapse and she realizes now that basically it’s either prison or death as the next step.”
“I don’t want to die,” Cook told the court. “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what I really do want since my time in jail has given me time to think.
“I want this to be my last time in trouble.”
Cook was also sentenced to pay $840 in fines, costs, restitution and other court fees as well as a $30 per month monitoring fee.