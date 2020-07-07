A Ludington woman who appears to have turned her life around, after her sentencing was delayed several months ago, shared her progress with in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
Stefanie Louise Flood, 32, 810 E. Loomis St,, was before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday for final sentencing.
Flood was being sentenced on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, and documentation was shared to the classes she completed as well as notes from clinicians since her initial arraignment.
“You have just done remarkable work,” Sniegowski said during the proceedings conducted via Zoom video conferencing. “I’ve seldom seen defendants who have put this much effort forth to help themselves. I think your future is bright.”
She was sentenced to 93 days in jail to be served at the court’s discretion on the count.
A charge of felonious assault was dismissed by the court as part of the plea agreement. Another charge of child abuse has been closed by the Department of Health and Human Services as she has completed the necessary classes and requirements placed on her by the agency. Therefore it, too, was dismissed by the court.
“Since Miss Flood was arrested in November of 2018, she has not been in any trouble,” Paul Spaniola, prosecuting attorney, said. “She has taken full advantage of the delayed sentence and seems to be going in the right direction.”
“She still wants to continue with counseling as she has found that to be very helpful,” Ryan Glanville, defense attorney, told the court. “We are asking that she not be placed on any probation for the misdemeanor offense because her children’s father has not let her see her kids in over year. He said he wouldn’t do that while she was on the court imposed probation during the delayed sentencing.
“She went from full custody to not seeing her kids and that’s been very tough on her,” he continued. “I think that has been one of the driving forces behind her putting so much effort to get herself back on track.”
“I want to continue to get better and better,” Flood told the court. “I’m on my way, and I want that better life for me and my kids.”
She was ordered to pay $340 in fines and court assessments.