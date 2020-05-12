Editor’s Note: Looking for somewhere to go to walk but not be in a crowd? Over these past several weeks, we’ve explored several possibilities. If there was a time to take a path or trail less traveled, it might be now. Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, people may engage in outdoor activity including walking, hiking, running, cycling or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people from outside the individual’s household.
FILER TOWNSHIP — Magoon Creek Nature Area is hardly unknown.
Its 2,300 feet of Lake Michigan public beach on the western border of the 97-acre park in Filer Township, Manistee County has plenty of fans.
“It’s a good place to find beach glass and beach stones,” Sue Carlson of Ludington said. She was among several Mason County residents encountered during a recent visit.
In addition to rock and beach glass hunters, Magoon Creek attracts metal detector users and people looking for beach access between the Mason-Manistee county line and the City of Manistee to the north.
Located on Red Apple Road, the park also offers a looped hiking trail through woods, dunes and along the Magoon Creek bottom lands with a couple trail connector options.
You can access the trails from several points — the front gate where a numbered guidepost system begins, a beach area parking lot, or the picnic area that features a great view of Lake Michigan and the shoreline to Manistee from a high, wooded bluff. It’s a sweet place for a picnic or a snack, before or after a hike. A rustic toilet is at the site.
The loop trail system traverses wooded upland, creek bottom, dunes and the shoreline. On a cool spring day under sunshine, light jackets came on or off depending on which of the differing ecosystems we were passing through.
If you take a moment to study the trail map before you begin, there’s little chance of getting lost.
My wife and I headed out of the picnic area to walk the loop trail ultimately visiting the beach. It’s an easy walk on a natural packed trail with some soft sand areas. A brochure sometimes is available to explain the numbered features, though none was in the trail map box on the day we walked.
The foundation of an old building on the side of the hill overlooking the creek valley is a relic from a former use of the area. The trail descending from the ridge has a bit of a switchback so you see the foundation from above it and also from what must have been a basement/cellar level view after switching back.
The easiest access to the beach is at the outlet where Magoon Creek enters Lake Michigan on the southwest corner of the property. Several paths converge at the outlet along the beach. Take the one that suits you best. Many Magoon Creek visitors seeking the beach likely only walk the interdunal path between the beach and parking lot.
Signs along the dune path advise of ongoing erosion and caution against climbing down damaged bluff paths to the beach closer to the parking areas. Ignoring the warnings could prove dangerous to the climber and lead to increased failure of the bluff along the water’s edge. It’s safest and best to access the beach at the creek outlet.
High Lake Michigan water levels mean waves are lapping along eroding bluffs directly north of the outlet.
When warm temperatures arrive, one could wade around the bluffs. The day we hiked, the lake was calm but eroded bluffs and fallen trees at water’s edge prevented a walk along the beach from the outlet north without wading. Most of the park’s beach is north of the outlet and, once to it, offered good beach walking.
The creek outlet, clear and sparkling in the afternoon sunshine, is small and shallow and easy to cross.
South of the creek private property soon begins and walkers must stay at the water’s edge.
By far, most people headed straight the picnic parking area to the outlet on the beach along a sandy path amidst dunes. We used that leg to complete our loop back to our vehicle.
In all, we meandered for about 2 miles on our exploration that day on a trail system estimated at 1.5 miles in length.
“It’s a great park,” Carlson said.
She won’t get an argument from us on that.
To get to get Magoon Creek from Mason County, head west on County Line Road to Red Apple Road and head north to the site.