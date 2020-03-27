The 29-year-old Mount Pleasant man accused of stabbing a 29-year-old woman was arraigned Friday on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm with a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant.
Jade Free-Spirit-Bear Pelcher, 253 S. Chippewa Road, Mount Pleasant, was arraigned on the charges by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III in 79th District Court. Jackson set the bond at $10,000, cash or surety. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 8.
Pelcher allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old Mount Pleasant woman at a residence in Grant Township early Thursday morning. He was arrested without incident by Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies.
In a press release from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole following the incident, the woman was initially taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital before being transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.