A 32-year-old Grand Rapids man faces domestic violence charges and a charge of trying to pass counterfeit money following his arrest Tuesday afternoon.
During the course of his arrest, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids woman told Mason County Sheriff’s deputies that she had been taken by the man against her will from the Grand Rapids area.
The man remains lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of domestic violence, interfering with a telecommunications device, and uttering and publishing counterfeit money.
The Grand Rapids woman sought treatment at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident involving the Grand Rapids man began at 9:46 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to the Forest Trail Service Center in the 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township to the report of a man trying to pass a counterfeit $10 bill. Before deputies arrived the man had left the store.
At 4:02 p.m. Tuesday the man returned to the store. During the encounter store employees say that the man did not attempt to pass counterfeit money, but he was recognized as the same man from the evening before.
The employee called 911 to report the man and also reported that this time the man had a woman with him. The employee reported that the woman had injuries to her face, which they believed were consistent with domestic violence injuries.
When deputies arrived at the store they report that the man and woman ran into the woods behind the business. Deputies were able to apprehend them in just a few minutes.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole reported that upon the arrest of the man he was found to be in possession of the counterfeit $10 bill he had tried to pass he day before. An employee had marked the bill when he tried to pass it. He had an additional $400 of alleged counterfeit money in various denominations.
Deputies are still investigating the complaint made by the woman that she had been taken against her will.