GRANT TWP. — First responders were called to a scene of a vehicle crash on S. Water Road, west of Clay Road, in Grant Township at 7:16 a.m. Sunday, and a male driver died as a result of the accident.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast stated in a release that deputies of his department along with Life EMS and Grant Township Fire were dispatched to the scene where a 2005 Dodge Dakota truck that struck a tree.
"(The) pickup had been traveling northbound and had went off the road, partially recovered, went off the road again and struck a large spruce tree," Mast stated in the release. "Upon hitting the tree, the vehicle ignited on fire and the lone male occupant was unable to escape.
"A passing motorist who witnessed some of the event made a very courageous effort to rescue the driver although was unable to because of the fire."
Mast said the investigation is ongoing, in conjunction with the Michigan State Police traffic crash investigator. Mast stated "speed was very likely a factor in this crash." Investigators are also still determining whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor as well. The identity of the driver has not been determined, Mast stated.
The Oceana County Victims Service Unit was on the scene to assist, too.