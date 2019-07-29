HART — The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 37-year-old Nashville man.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast stated in a press release that an incident began at 4:33 a.m. Sunday on Elm Street in Ferry Township, and the alleged actions led to the death of Robert Brown, 37, of Nashville, a village in Barry County north of Battle Creek.
Mast stated deputies from his office and Life EMS were dispatched to the location to investigate a complaint of “a man who was down after an altercation had occurred between party-goers.”
Mast stated that the investigation found that there was a wedding reception in Shelby on Saturday, and after the reception was over, some of the guests and wedding party went to a residence on Elm Street “for after-party festivities.”
There was an ongoing disagreement between the Nashville man and a 34-year-old Hart man at the part, Mast stated.
“At approximately 4:33 a.m., this disagreement turned physical between the two, and the victim fell to the ground,” Mast stated. “In doing so, he sustained extremely critical injuries to his head. Party-goers called 911 for assistance after almost an hour had passed.”
Brown was taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby before being transported to Mercy Health in Muskegon.
The Hart man was arrested Sunday morning for an offense of drunk driving, Mast stated, and more charges could be forthcoming based on how investigation unfolds.