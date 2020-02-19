A Hart man was sentenced to concurrent jail terms for domestic violence and interfering with an electronic communication device Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Jordan Lee Hasty Ruschkewicz, 29, 3670 W. Polk Road, was sentenced to concurrent terms of one year in jail and two years probation on the charges. He was ordered to serve 80 days now and given credit for 80 days already served.
