A Casnovia man who was awaiting trial on various charges including having child sexually abusive material in the state’s courts had a grand jury indictment unsealed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.
Jeffrey Lee Steiger of Casnovia had a federal four-count indictment, with the first count being production of child pornography. It is alleged that Steiger had a minor born in 2013 engage in sexually explicit conduct and created, viewed and recorded it with a hidden pen camera, a Samsung Galaxy S7 cellphone and a Samsung tablet in April 2018 in Mason County.
The second count alleges Steiger attempted to produce child pornography between January and July 2019 in Muskegon County with a minor born in 2007. The count states Steiger allegedly created and viewed hidden video of the victim. The third count has the same allegations as the second, but with a different minor born in March 2005 and in Mason County.
The fourth count is possession of child pornography, as Steiger allegedly had “multiple visual depictions” on a Samsung Galaxy S7 cellphone.
Bond was set by U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green at $25,000, unsecured. Steiger is being defended by Sharon Turek, who was appointed by the court.
An arraignment and a initial pretrial conference are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday before Judge Magistrate Phillip J. Green in Grand Rapids.
The first three counts have a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison with a maximum of 30 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. Supervised release could last from 5 years or for the remainder of his life, according to unsealed penalty sheet. The fourth count has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
All four counts carry a potential penalty of mandatory restitution, special assessments or fines and the requirement of being added to the sex offender registration, according to the penalty sheet.
A grand jury indictment was sealed in the case on Wednesday, June 3, as well as a sealed penalty sheet, according to documents in federal court. Steiger surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, June 8, when the warrant for his arrest was executed. The case was unsealed at that time, as well as his first appearance in the case.
According to the government’s initial pretrial conference summary statement, the government has oral statements made to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office on July 3, 2019, and during an interview with Homeland Security Investigations on Feb. 13.
The federal government also has statements Steiger allegedly made on both the Samsung phone and tablet.
Steiger faces two separate cases are before 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan K. Sniegowski based on investigations by the sheriff’s office.
Between the two state cases, Steiger was facing nine counts varying from allegations of conducting child abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with an incapacitated victim, capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person and surveilling an unclothed person.
In November, Sheriff Kim Cole said the charges brought in the state’s court system were the result of a four-month investigation that began in June 2019.
Electronic searches of the pair of state cases did not indicate when the next hearing is scheduled.