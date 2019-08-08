HART — The victim of an accident from last Sunday in Oceana County's Grant Township was identified as Andrew Dean Blankenship, 35, of Montague.
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast stated in a press release that Blankenship was identified "by a surgical plate that he had from a previous bone break."
Blankenship was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota. Investigators believe the pickup truck was traveling northbound on S. Water Road west of W. Clay Road when it went off the road, partially recovered, went off the road again and struck a spruce tree, according to a previous release. The truck ignited on fire.