A Ludington man who pleaded guilty to taking sexually compromising photos on a cell phone of a woman three years ago, was sentenced to two years probation and one year in jail in 51st Circuit Court Tuesday.
The proceedings, conducted via Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, included Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola, defense attorney Ryan Glanville, Probation/Parole Agent Mark Richardson and the defendant.
Isiah Samuel Pena, 21, 5784 W. Johnson Road, had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of eavesdropping. He has already served 90 days in jail for a probation violation that was imposed upon his arrest three years ago on the eavesdropping charge. He was on probation for a conviction of criminal sexual conduct, third degree. He was 18 when he committed the eavesdropping charge.
