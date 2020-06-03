One person entered a guilty plea Tuesday in 51 Circuit Court, which was conducted via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Present on Zoom for the proceedings was the defense attorney, Judge Susan K. Sniegowski, Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola, and the defendant.
Shawn David Lange, 38, 3781 W. Hidden Forest Drive, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense and failing to stop at a property damage accident. Charges of fleeing and eluding a police officer and transporting an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle as well as being a habitual offender, second offense notice, were dismissed upon his guilty plea to the other charges.
