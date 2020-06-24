A Ludington man pleaded guilty to taking a picture of an unclothed woman within in her home and without her permission, Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski.
Alex Christian Jobbins-Ortiz, 25, 602 S. Madison St., entered a plea to the charge of using an eavesdropping device from an incident that occurred June 17, 2017 in a residence in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue.
He entered the plea via a Zoom conferencing call amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was originally charged with the surveilling an unclothed person charge and the court had added a count of him being a habitual offender, second offense, and use of the evasdropping device.
The plea agreement calls for him to serve one year in jail, with six months of the term to be served up front. The guidelines for the crime are 0-11 months incarceration.
He remains free on bond and is set to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Aug. 11.