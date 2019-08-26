MANISTEE — Manistee County deputies helped to save the life of a 21-year-old man alleged to have been unresponsive because of a drug overdose.
Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan stated in a release that a pair of deputies responded to a residence on N. Tippy Dam Road in Norman Township at 5:20 p.m. Sunday to aid the man.
Two doses of Narcan were administered to the man.
“It was after the second dose (was) injected into the thigh area that the subject regained consciousness,” O’Hagan stated. “He was transported to Munson Manistee Hospital for evaluation.”