The Manistee and Lake county sheriff's offices are seeking information on a pair of incidents that could be related.
The Manistee County Sheriff's Office sent a press release Monday afternoon stating that its office responded to a call at the Osceola State Bank branch in Norman Township.
According to the release, deputies found that the ATM machine in the bank's lobby was removed, heavily damaged and lying on the front sidewalk.
"The three suspects were unable to gain entry to the ATM, and no money was taken," the release stated. "The suspects fled the scene traveling east on M-55."
The same night Manistee's deputies handled this complaint, "it is believed the same suspects broke into a business in Irons," acccording to the statement.
According to a release on Lake County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies responded to an alarm at the Irons EZ Mart.
"Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the business had been burglarized," the release stated.
Lake County stated in its release that that it is looking for "two or more suspects occupying a dark-colored heritage-style Ford F-150 FX4 extended cap pickup."
Those who can assist Lake County in its investigation can call 231-745-2712 or email bnixon@co.lake.mi.us.
Manistee County stated in its release that it is looking for a blue Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger-side rear bumper area. The truck bed has a toolbox that spans across the truck bed. The rims are aluminum with no lug nut covers. On the back sides of the truck's box is the Ford model logo FX4 with the FX in red lettering.
Those who can assist Manistee County in its investigation can call the sheriff's office at 231-723-8393 or Manistee County Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office stated that the third suspect in Manistee County's investigation was not on any video surveillance and "may have been waiting in the pickup."