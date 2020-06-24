The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 64-year-old Manistee man after the man led deputies on a chase into downtown Ludington Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole.
Cole stated that deputies were called at 5:24 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault in the parking lot of Meijer in Amber Township.
“Initial information alleged the suspect (drove) his Ford F-150 pickup truck around the victim’s vehicle in circles three times in an effort to strike the vehicle before ramming into it,” Cole stated. “Each time, the victim (took) evasive actions to avoid the collisions before being struck in the passenger side. The suspect left the parking lot westbound on U.S. 10 while the victim called 911. There was no known relationship between the suspect and victim.”
Cole stated three deputies responded to the call and encountered the F-150 without its lights on driving west on U.S. 10 at the Ludington city limit.
“Deputies attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver failed to stop and fled westbound into Ludington at speeds of 60 to 65 mph,” Cole stated. “Following several blocks, the suspect finally pulled to the side of the road, at Ludington Avenue and James Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.”
The man is being held in the Mason County Jail on a parole detainer stemming from a 1980 conviction for second degree murder out of St. Clair County, which he was paroled for in 2019. Additional charges of fleeing and eluding police, assault with a motor vehicle and reckless driving are being sought by the sheriff’s office through the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, Cole stated.