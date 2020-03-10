The Manistee Police Department is investigating an alleged cyber harassment involving students at Manistee Area Public Schools, according to a press release from Manistee Director of Public Safety Tim Kozal.
Kozal said his department was contacted by the school district on March 6. The district received an anonymous tip from Michigan's OK 2 Say program stating "cyber harrassment allegations potentially involving students of the district."
Kozal said the investigation is ongoing.
"Individuals associated with this alleged harassment have been identified and are currently being investigated," he stated in the release.
The school district and police department are in communication with each other, and Kozal stated the district "is fully cooperating to provide care plans and the resources necessary to support students and their families."
Kozal said the students impacted by the situation are being encouraged to so seek out a member of the district's staff or another trusted adult, as the support is needed.
OK2SAY is a student safety initiative available to Michigan students in grades K−12 which enables students to confidentially report potential harm or criminal activities aimed at students, teachers, staff or other school employees. Learn all about this important resource for student communication at: https://www.michigan.gov/ok2say
Kozal said if someone has information potentially related to the issue, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 231-723-2533.
"We ask that our community work together to provide the support needed for our young citizens," Kozal stated.