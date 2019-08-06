MANISTEE — The Manistee Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at Admiral Tobacco in Filer Township from last Friday.
Manistee Sheriff John O’Hagan stated in a release that the incident allegedly occurred at 3:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2.
“(The) suspects gained entry through the front door by breaking the glass out,” O’Hagan said.
Both of the suspects were wearing masks, according to O’Hagan. The first was wearing jeans, a black hoodie with a white/reflective emblem on the back of the neck area, an orange-colored face mask, dark shoes, dark gloves and carrying a black bag.
The second was wearing black pants, black hoodie, black mask, black and white shoes, a black glove on the right hand and a pink-colored glove on the left with a green sheet tied around the back of the neck area.
“(The) subjects made off with a large amount of cigarettes from their stocked inventory that included cartons of Newport 100s and Marlboro Reds,” O’Hagan stated in the release.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. O’Hagan stated that if the public has any information that may help in the investigation, Det. Sgt. Scott Soper can be reached at 231-723-8393.