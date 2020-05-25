WELLSTON — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pair of deaths Sunday morning, one ruled a homicide and the other ruled a suicide.
According to a press release from Manistee County Sheriff Ken Falk deputies responded at 7:31 a.m. to a location in the 4300 block of Potter Road in Onemaka Township where an individual was shot “numerous times.”
“Deputies responded to the scene along with Onekama EMS/Rescue and found a 28-year-old male victim from Bear Lake with numerous gunshot wounds,” Falk wrote in the release. “The victim died at the scene.
“Witnesses stated they observed a subject pull into the driveway and shoot the victim numerous times and then leave.”
The 28-year-old man was identified by Falk on Monday as Aundre Lamont Hernandez II.
Manistee Central Dispatch received a shots fired complaint at 8:37 a.m. in the 14000 block of Coates Highway in Dickson Township near Brethren, according to the release. Deputies went to this scene and found no one was struck by the bullets and a vehicle with a similar description as the earlier incident was used.
“It is believed the suspect was attempting to car-jack a vehicle,” Falk wrote in the release.
A search continued with the assistance of the Michigan State Police. According to a release from the state police, information gathered indicated a 27-year-old suspect may be in the Wellston area.
“Troopers converged on Wellston to an address on Spruce Street where a possible suspect vehicle was observed,” the state police’s release stated. “As troopers approached the residence, they learned the suspect had just left there five minutes prior on foot.”
A resident approached the state troopers indicating the suspect attempt to steal the resident’s vehicle, and then ran into a swamp. A perimeter was established, and the suspect appeared on Spruce Street walking northbound, the state police’s release stated.
According to the release, the suspect pointed a firearm in the direction of a trooper before shooting himself with his own firearm. Troopers approached the subject, took him into custody and attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the suspect to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
While on the way to the hospital, the suspect was pronounced dead, the release stated.
Falk identified the suspect/victim as Stephen Gene-Henry Shawnoski.
Both releases stated there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be conducted on both victims, Falk wrote in his office’s release.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted not only by troopers from the Michigan State Police’s Cadillac post, but also the state police’s crime lab, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, Manistee Police Department, SSCENT Narcotics Team, Onekama EMS/Rescue, Norman Township EMS/Rescue and North Flight EMS.