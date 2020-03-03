Meleah Mariani has been named the chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, effective immediately.
She was serving in an interim role at the hospital since December 2019 while recruitment efforts were underway for the position.
For nearly six years, Mariani served in the same role at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial in Fremont, providing oversight of all nursing related departments and leadership of nursing initiatives. Before joining Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial in 2014, Mariani served in nursing leadership roles at Allegiance Health in Jackson and St. Joseph Mercy Health System in Ann Arbor.
In her new role in Ludington, Mariani has oversight of all nursing operations and programs and associated supportive services. She will report to Helen Johnson, chief operating officer and interim president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
“I’m excited and honored to be named as chief nursing officer for Ludington Hospital,” stated Mariani in a release. “Over the past several months, I’ve developed close working relationships with the nurse managers and other members of the Ludington team.
It’s clear to me we have a dedicated team of caring and competent healthcare professionals who are deeply invested in caring for our community. I look forward to serving with them to continuously improve our services.
“I will deeply miss working with my friends at Gerber Memorial, who’ve become more than colleagues — they are truly family to me. I’m honored to have served with them every day to provide care and compassion to the patients and families we’ve touched at Gerber Memorial. I leave knowing that Gerber Memorial’s future is in good hands.”
“The choice for selecting our new chief nursing officer was clear having the benefit of working as a colleague with Meleah for several years,” stated Johnson in the release. “Meleah’s nursing experience is outstanding, combined with her expertise in safety and quality initiatives that help improve patient outcomes. We’re excited to have her as part of our Ludington executive team.”
Mariani earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Eastern Michigan University, her master’s degree in nursing administration from University of Phoenix and is currently enrolled in a nursing doctoral program at Baylor University. She is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and earned nursing executive advanced board certification through the American Nursing Credentialing Center.
Caroline Ring is chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals and has been serving as interim chief nursing officer at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial in Fremont.
Ring will continue to provide executive nursing leadership at Gerber Memorial until a permanent chief nursing officer is announced there.