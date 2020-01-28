The last person to be held responsible in the 2018 drug overdose death of a Ludington woman received his punishment Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Michael Martinez, 34, of 4513 N.Benson Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 10 to 60 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for his part in the drug deal which lead to the death of Katie Fulton.
Fulton, 35, died Nov. 30, 2018, in a home at 610 N. James St., in Ludington, following an accidental overdose of fentanyl and heroin.
Martinez was sentenced by Judge Susan K. Sniegowski on charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and being a habitual offender, third offense. Charges of delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and maintaining a drug house were dismissed against Martinez as part of the plea agreement.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola reminded the court Tuesday that Martinez was on probation at the time of the incident and that he already had a long criminal history before this even happened.
“He’s had nine felony convictions, 11 misdemeanors and has served one prior prison term,” Spaniola said.
Martinez’s attorney, James Kiebel of Grand Rapids, said he was well aware of his client’s past.
“This time, however, I think his eyes have been opened, and he realizes that all his prior mistakes have been linked to substance abuse. We just ask that the court follow the plea agreement.”
“This is an extremely sad situation,” Judge Sniegowski said. “Not only for Katie and her family, but for everyone else involved.
“Mr. Martinez, you made the decision that day to provide those drugs to Katie, but, I don’t believe that you wanted to kill her,” the judge continued. “But that is a risk you took every time you provided drugs to someone. You knew that.”
A second man who had been charged in Fulton’s death, Jeremy Jason Bonneau, 46, of Ludington, was sentenced to lighter incarceration time in the case, in exchange for his help to the prosecution’s effort of other drug-related cases by his court testimony.
Bonneau at the time of his sentencing, identified himself as Fulton’s “significant other.” He was sentenced to one year in jail and two years probation.
The third person in the drug deal, Neta Margett Sohn, 34, who was a friend of Fulton’s and Martinez’s girlfriend, was sentenced just two week ago. She was sentenced to 4 1/2 to 20 years in prison on the charge of delivery of fentanyl less than 50 grams. Charges of delivery of a controlled substance causing death and maintaining a drug house were dismissed per a plea agreement between Spaniola and Sohn’s attorney, Tracie Lynn McCarn-Dinehart.
Fulton’s family had chosen not to be present in the courtroom Tuesday, according to Spaniola. He said however that they were “satisfied” and understood the court process.