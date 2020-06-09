The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be meeting at 7 p.m. tonight to consider items that have been pending since April as well as new items at the Mason County Airport Terminal’s conference room.
Items to be considered by the county board that were pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic include a resolution in support of Second Amendment; approving a cooperative law enforcement agreement; appointing members to the Mason County Local Emergency Planning Committee; approving a contract for grass mowing services; approving an agreement between the county and the City of Scottville for the sanitary sewer system; approve a crime victim advocate position; and a preliminary 2021 budget among other items.
The county board will also consider, according to its agenda:
- A marine safety grant agreement between the county and the state;
Appoint Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal to represent Mason County chiefs of police on the Mason/Oceana 911 Board of Directors with Scottville Police Chief Matt Murphy to serve as an alternate;
- The county’s preparedness and response plan for COVID-19 to be implemented on June 15;
- An agreement between the county and Pere Marquette Township to collect summer taxes;
- Approve a homeland security grant certification of replacement batteries received from the West Michigan Regional Medical Consortium;
- Changing the job classification of Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink in regards to the Mason County Planner portion of her position;
- Approve the purchase of three desktop scanners for the prosecutor’s office; and
- Approve a proposal for an actuarial valuation of retireee health care benefits.