The Mason County Clerk’s office will be operating business by phone, mail or email when possible, according to a release from Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Office hours will continue with the restrictions of a limit of two customers to be seen at a time in the office. The door will remain closed at all times.
Should Individuals need the services of the clerk’s office, Kelly asked to call ahead so the office can prepare the necessary documents and keep the business in the office minimal. Kelly also requests that only the person conducting the business enter the office.
Kelly said the office will continue to process the following items: birth, marriage and death records; renewal of concealed pistol licenses, trade names under "doing business as," court documents, candidate filings, certificates of release or discharge from active duty (DD-214), etc.
Renewals of concealed pistol licenses have the option to renew online at www.michigan.gov/cplrenewal. (Refer to your renewal letter that was sent six months prior to your expiration date for the PIN number needed.)
The clerk’s office will be practicing the 6-foot self-distancing rule.
Intake of new concealed pistol license applications is suspended as fingerprinting by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office is also suspended.
Genealogy research is temporarily suspended.
You can reach the clerk’s office by telephone at 231-843-8202, via fax at 231-843-1972 or via email at cakelly@masoncounty.net or clerk@masoncounty.net.