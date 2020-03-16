Mason County Democrats cancel upcoming meetings Mar 16, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mason County Democratic Party canceled two upcoming meetings, stated Ed Miller, the county chairman. The March 25 executive committee meeting and the April 2 general membership meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mason County Democratic Party Democrat Ed Miller Politics Meeting Committee Meeting Membership Chairman More News BirthsCrimeElectionsNationObituariesStateWedding/AnniversaryWorld Upcoming Events Mar 16 A.A. meetings Mon, Mar 16, 2020 Mar 16 Walk-in clinic TB test, blood pressure screening Mon, Mar 16, 2020 Mar 16 Bingo Mon, Mar 16, 2020 Mar 16 Ludington Senior High/St. Simon’s Class of 1963 Mon, Mar 16, 2020 Mar 16 Mason County Low Vision Support Group, “Lakeshore Seekers" Mon, Mar 16, 2020 View All Submit Event Search Autos Facebook