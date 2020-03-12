Joe Biden claimed a win for Michigan, and many pundits have him on a track to secure the nomination for President for the Democratic Party, and he got the support of Mason County’s voters, too.
Biden received 1,685 of the 3,007 votes cast in Tuesday’s presidential primary election. Bernie Sanders ran second with 976 votes, and Michael Bloomberg — who exited the race last week — was third with 127 votes.
