A full-scale disaster exercise will be conducted Saturday by Mason County Emergency Management and various entities both in and outside the county.
Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink stated in a press release that the mass-casualty exercise will be done in cooperation with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Saturday.
"This exercise will test portions of medical response plans for a mass-casualty incident, such as an active shooter at a school," Reimink stated. "The purpose of the exercise is to test local emergency response capabilities to communicate, coordinate and exchange information during a catastrophic disaster."
Reimink stated evaluations will be done on various skillsets, and the focus is not solely on an active shooter scenario.
"This exercise focuses on combining key components of past exercises into a large drill, but also builds a foundation for future exercises," she stated.
The Mason County School Safety Team has been developing reunification plans for the past two years, Reimink stated, and the exercise will assist in refining those plans, and in the training of personnel, as well as in future exercises.
Reimink said 100 different people will be participating in the exercise, from school bus drivers and community members as victims to members of the Benzie County Community Emergency Response Team in doing simulated medical injuries for first responders to react to.
The first phase of the exercise will take place at the West Shore Educational Services District. There, emergency responders will only be simulating the coordination of rescue task force teams.
"After the initial triage of the 'victims,' everyone will be transported to the hospital to continue the drill through the hospital’s mass-casualty plans," Reimink stated. "There will not be any patient care simulated at the hospital for the exercise, and normal operations should not be impacted.
"The hospital will only be working through the receiving and sorting of patients," she stated.