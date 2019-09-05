Weather Alert

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...BEACHES FROM ST. JOSEPH TO MANISTEE * BEACHES WITH PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS CONDITIONS INCLUDE... FOR THIS AFTERNOON... NORTH BEACH IN SOUTH HAVEN... HOLLAND STATE PARK... MUSKEGON STATE PARK... MEARS STATE PARK IN PENTWATER... STEARNS PARK IN LUDINGTON. * OVERVIEW/POTENTIAL IMPACTS...SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE BEFORE SHIFTING TO THE NORTH BY EARLY AFTERNOON. AS A RESULT BUILDING WAVES ARE FORECASTED. THIS WILL CAUSE STRONG CURRENTS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF PIERS FOR THE AFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENING. HIGH WAVES AND STRONG LONGSHORE CURRENTS WILL ALSO BE HAZARDOUS TO SWIMMERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID SWIMMING IN LAKE MICHIGAN OR WALKING OUT ON PIERS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. &&