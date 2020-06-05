SCOTTVILLE — “Pomp and Circumstance” played from a single violin from a landing at Scottville United Methodist Church Thursday evening as each of the six students through Mason-Lake Adult Education received their diplomas.
The ceremony was a drive-through one with each new high school graduate receiving their diploma essentially on the half hour — except for the husband and wife duo of Sam and Chrissie Walker.
The drive-through ceremony was arranged because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates made their way across the shaded grass on the east side of the church, the same building that their in-person classes took place.
The graduates exited their vehicles and eventually made their way through the lawn, received a dog tag from Elizabeth Stark and then their diploma from MCC Superintendent Jeff Mount.
Steve Appel was the first of the six graduates to receive his diploma.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to have a better living,” he said, adding that when McCormick Sawmill burned down, he was unable to get a position elsewhere because of a lack of a diploma. “I’m excited.”
Families stayed on the outside of a perimeter set up by folding chairs, balloons and more, but the emotion was still there.
There were plenty of smiles from all including a handful of tears, such as when Mary Englebrecht received her diploma as her three children and significant other looked on. Brandon Hodgeson was the youngest of the new graduates, receiving his diploma at 19.
Once each graduate received their diploma, John Petersen would play the graduate out with the refrain to Queen’s “We Are The Champions” on his violin.
One group of families backed a pick-up into the lot, dropped the tailgate and then opened up folding chairs to watch their proud, new graduate, Sandra Rameriz. Rameriz received letters of recommendation to go along with her diploma as a group of more than two dozen people.
Rameriz thanked those who supported her after she received her diploma, too.
Then it was the hugs. It was the posed photos. It was the smiles and tears and so much more.