MANISTEE — Beth McGill-Rizer announced Sunday that she was going to run for State Representative for the 101st District, which includes Mason County.
McGill- Rizer, a Democrat, made the announcement Sunday afternoon at the Ramsdell Inn’s lobby in Manistee.
She has resided in Michigan nearly her entire life. She has worked within the healthcare industry, and is now retired. She a member of the Mason County Democratic Executive Committee, and she is vice chair of the 1st Congressional District Region 8. McGill-Rizer is also a board member of PFLAG Manistee.
The 101st District includes Mason, Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau counties. The district is currently served by Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and he is in his first term in the position.