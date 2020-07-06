VICTORY TWP. — Beth McGill-Rizer believed that she needed to run for office because she felt she couldn’t ask others to do something she was unwilling to do herself.
That’s one of the big reasons why she’s pursuing the Democratic nomination to run for the 101st District State House seat. She has a primary opponent in Cary Urka of Brethren in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Her path started with the presidential election in 2016 when she was hoping for the election of Hilary Clinton and not Donald Trump.
“It was that ‘a-ha moment,’” she said. “It was, ‘You’re somebody. What are you going to do?’”
McGill-Rizer is married with three grown children and three grandchildren. Her husband, Dr. Max Rizer, is an urologist who works with Spectrum Health. She is retired, but before then, she had her own consulting and training firm after retiring from working for Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She has always kept a close eye on what’s happening within politics.
“I have always been politically aware,” she said. “I ran for student council in junior high school and that sort of thing. I’ve always had that interest.”
She said she learned to be aware from her father, and her mother served on the city council in Mason in Ingham County. It was her father, though, that helped to nurture a love of politics.
She volunteered with the Bernie Sanders campaign in 2016. After moving to Victory Township shortly after the election, McGill-Rizer was ready to get involved.
“At that point, I knew I was moving (to Mason County)… As soon as we got up here, I started looking for the Democratic Party,” she said. “That’s how I got involved in party politics.
“I almost always voted for the Democrat,… but I never got involved in party politics.”
She worked as the campaign manager for Mike Taillard in his run for the 35th District State Senate two years ago. She learned quite a bit from the experience, but so much has changed because of COVID-19.
“What I learned is that you need to be on the doors,” she said. “The problem in this race is that you can’t be on the doors. I announced on (March 9) and that week, I got an email from the Democratic caucus to cease all in-person campaigning — right after I announced.
“We had to rethink campaigning all at once.”
Instead of group settings in person, McGill-Rizer is reaching out via social media and video-conferencing applications such as Zoom.
“I still think the most important thing is to reach out to voters,” she said. “In this district, it is hard… Not everyone has access to the technology.
“It is not a traditional campaign.”
Even with events — with a meet-and-greet coming this week — McGill-Rizer said there will be strict adherence to wearing masks and social distancing. The campaign, in the interim, is leaving door hangers on doors rather than getting out and meeting people. And, she’ll have yard signs.
While campaigning is the same, many of the issues she holds close are the same. With her background in healthcare, McGill-Rizer said she believes healthcare is a right.
“We have the right to pursue happiness, life and liberty, but how can you pursue any of those things if you don’t have health?” she said. “Accuse me of reading something into it if you want to, but that’s the reality. If you don’t have health, you can’t do any of those things.”
And, it’s her No. 1 priority. McGill-Rizer said her top campaign issues remain the same, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed exactly how to tackle some of those issues.
“The most important issues remain the most important issues, but they remain for a different reason,” she said.
Near the top of her list includes improving infrastructure that allows for good wages and it’s needed in terms of jobs. Also near the top is education, and she said she appreciated the work of parents who have a job while also home-schooling children. The environment is another big area of concern, McGill-Rizer said.
“It’s hard to nail the top three because those four are so important,” McGill-Rizer said later. “And they’re all interwoven.”
As an example, McGill-Rizer said using tele-health would be good if the performance for internet service were more dependable.
“Our healthcare is an infrastructure problem. Our education is an infrastructure problem,” she said. “Our environment. They’re infrastructure problems. If we can fix that component, that’s a big fix. It fixes a lot of things.”
She said if voting rights and equality were fixed, that other things would fall into place. The changes in absentee ballot voting in 2018 helped, she said, but there are areas of equality that can be addressed.
“Equality is a really big umbrealla. That means income disparity. That means civil rights. Whether the color of their skin, the faith they hold, their gender, their identity… If we’re all equal, and we all can vote, a lot of problems will be fixed by then,” McGill-Rizer said. “That’s my underlying philosophy.”
COVID-19 hasn’t just affected the campaign, but it could have lasting effects on the state’s budget. McGill-Rizer said infrastructure projects and investments could help, and the tax structure will need to be looked at. She said looking at corporate taxes might be something that needs done.
“We need to look at making sure that corporations pay their fair share,” she said.
She said she accepts and understands a higher tax amount for those in a higher income bracket, and she is reluctant to increase something such as the gas tax.
“It impacts working people more, especially the working poor, when we hit those services,” McGill-Rizer said. “Do we need to look at our sales tax structure? Does it match our priorities? We know we have to fix this budget, and we know we have to fix this budget. Does our sales tax structure mirror that or not? If doesn’t, we need to fix that.”
If elected, McGill-Rizer said she plans to take a “pragmatic” view to the seat and looks to solve a problem.
“The only way to get through this mess is through unity. If all you do is sow discord, you are not going to come up with solutions. For whatever reason, I’m a problem-solver. I can see something and see where it can be improved,” she said. “I’m not going to always to get my way. I’m not going to throw a temper tantrum… I’m going to have to give to get. I’m certainly not going to demonize any other representative this state because I need their vote to get things for people in my district. And they need my vote for things in my district. You have got to work with them.”