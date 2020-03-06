The The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday to discuss plans to address high water levels near Business U.S. 31 adjacent to Pentwater Lake in the Village of Pentwater.
MDOT officials will provide details on these plans, including scheduling and traffic information. The public is invited to stop by anytime during the meeting to learn more and provide comments.
According to a release from MDOT, the department is seeking to work on the road that includes drainage work and installing pumps because of the high water not only in Lake Michigan but also Pentwater Lake.