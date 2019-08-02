The Mason County Sheriff’s Office identified the 81-year-old Scottville man who died as a result of an accident with a semi truck, driven by a 51-year-old Lowell man.
Richard Swiger, 81, of Scottville, was riding a pedal-wheeled tricycle westbound on a paved shoulder of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
“His tricycle tipped over as he attempted to come off the shoulder and cross the driveway of the Watson’s dealership,” stated Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole Friday morning in a press release. “Mr. Swiger fell into the side of a westbound semi-trailer, which was traveling in the right lane of westbound U.S. 10 preparing to make a right turn into Urka Auto Center, the next business to the west of Watson’s.”
Jeffrey Harwood, 51, of Lowell, was the driver of the semi, and he was not injured in the accident.
Emergency responders went to the scene of the accident on U.S. 10, west of Dennis Road, at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Swiger was declared dead at the scene. A section of U.S. 10 between Brye and Dennis roads was closed until 3 p.m. so investigators could work on the scene.
A second minor injury accident occurred as traffic was being diverted. That accident occurred at the intersection of Dennis and Johnson roads.
Scottville and Pere Marquette fire departments responded to the first accident along with Life EMS and medical examiner’s office. Pere Marquette Fire Department responded to the second accident.