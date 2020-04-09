West Michigan Community Mental Health System appointed its senior management team as part of the first phase of an organizational restructuring plan.
“Restructuring our executive staff helps ensure we have the right people in place to lead our local CMH through the ever-changing landscape of the behavioral healthcare system,” said James Prince, chairman of the organization's governing board. “The board is confident in the leadership abilities of our senior management team and we are humbled by their commitment and dedication to providing world-class behavioral healthcare services to the residents of Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.”
Lisa Williams will serve as chief executive officer. Williams has worked at the organization since August 1999, starting in prevention services and quality improvement before being promoted to deputy director for service enhancement. She was promoted to executive director in September 2013. Williams received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Denison University and her doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Maine. As CEO, Williams is responsible for overseeing all programs and strategic planning.
Michele Condit was appointed to serve as chief operations officer. Condit has served many roles since joining the organization in April 1988, having most recently served as deputy director of service enhancement. She holds a bachelor's degree in business studies and master's degree in health care management from Davenport University. As COO, Condit is responsible for daily operations.
Bethany Sherfinski will serve as chief financial officer. Sherfinski has been employed at the organization since January 2000 and has served as an accountant, finance coordinator and deputy director of finance. She received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University. As CFO, Sherfinski provides leadership in all financial, corporate compliance, risk management and information technology matters.
Josh Snyder was promoted to chief clinical officer. Snyder started his career at the organization in July 2006 as the assistant to the clinical director. He later served as the health services team leader and service entry and counseling services team leader. Snyder earned a bachelor's in psychology from Calvin College and a master’s degree in counseling from Columbia International University. In his role, he will provide leadership and organizational oversight to all clinical services.
Ellen Plummer joins the senior management team as chief healthcare integration officer. Plummer joined the organization in October 2010 and has worked as a case manager for individuals with developmental disabilities, supervisor for home-based serves and team leader for family and children’s services. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Grand Valley State University and a master's degree in social work from Michigan State University. In her role, Plummer provides leadership to the core areas of utilization management, access and planning while also driving organizational philosophy on integrated care, clinical assessment, person-center planning, recovery and trauma-informed care.
Kim Goodrich will serve as executive assistant to the senior management team. Goodrich has worked at the organization since December 1983, having performed clerical and payroll functions in the finance department before becoming the assistant to the executive director. She has an associate degree's from West Shore Community College. Goodrich will provide administrative support to the governing board, senior management team and chief executive officer.
West Michigan Community Mental Health is a certified community behavioral health clinic and serves as the public behavioral health care provider for people with mental health conditions, developmental disabilities, and/or substance abuse disorders in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.