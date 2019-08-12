MANISTEE — A two-car accident in Manistee County’s Cleon Township sent a 22-year-old Mesick woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon on 13 Mile Road near Marilla Road, according to Manistee County Sheriff John O’Hagan in a press release.
O’Hagan stated the accident occurred after noon, Sunday, when the Mesick woman driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix attempted to turn west off of Marilla Road and onto 13 Mile Road.
“When she pulled out to turn, she failed to yield the right of way and collided with a 2010 GMC Yukon that was traveling west on 13 Mile,” O’Hagan stated.
The Mesick woman was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City with life-threatening injuries, O’Hagan said. She is listed in critical condition.
A 21-year-old woman from Mesick was a passenger in the Grand Prix, and she was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital where she was treated and released, O’Hagan stated.
Airbags were deployed and both were wearing seatbelts, O’Hagan stated.
The GMC Yukon was driven by a 40-year-old Cadillac woman, and she was with her 39-year-old husband and a 14-year-old child, O’Hagan stated. The three were treated at the scene. Airbags were deployed in the front and side. O’Hagan stated none of the three had their seatbelts on.
The accident scene closed the intersection for about eight hours, O’Hagan stated, and traffic was rerouted.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, an accident investigator with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Maple Grove and Cleon Township fire departments and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT).
O’Hagan stated the accident is still under investigation.