Ian Farquhar, analytics optimization analyst at Family Health Care (FHC) in Baldwin, was recently awarded the 2019 Distinguished Service Award by the Michigan Primary Care Association.
As a part of the FHC quality department, Farquhar keeps the organization focused on patient health improvement programs while providing necessary reporting through registry systems, according to a press release from FHC. Farquhar pays close attention to indicators that improve health outcome.
“Ian has a passion for helping the organization succeed in its mission to serve the community,” said Kathy Sather, president and CEO of FHC. “While his work is not in direct patient contact, what he does for the organization directly benefits and makes an impact on the services we can offer to our patients.”
Farquhar started at FHC four years ago as a health administration intern while attending Grand Valley State University. He recognized early on the challenges in optimal health care outcomes and how to develop programs to enhance health.
Farquhar continues to uncover information that helps move FHC forward in its mission of providing quality, integrated and comprehensive health care services that are accessible to all. He works closely with clinical staff and the quality director to ensure FHC can fund programs that impact lives of its patients.