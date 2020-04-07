Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may produce some hail. High 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.