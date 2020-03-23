HART — The Michigan State Police located a missing Comstock Park woman Monday afternoon.
Bronwyn Zickus, 73, of the Comstock Park area, was reported missing, and the state police’s aviation crew found her dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan in the area of Webster and 92nd Avenue in Grant Township, southeast of Rothbury.
“She is being treated for dehydration and hypothermia,” stated Lt. David Cope, public information officer for the state police. “She is conscious and alert and is being taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for further care.”
Zickus went missing at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday when she contacted the Oceana County Dispatch center via telephone stating she was lost.