A 29-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested by Mason County sheriff's deputies early Thursday morning following an alleged stabbing at a Grant Township residence.
Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release that the call started as a well-being check on a 29-year-old Mount Pleasant woman at a residence in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road in Grant Township after the woman contacted a friend via Facebook Messenger asking for help.
"Two (sheriff's) deputies arrived at the residence and, upon knocking on the door, heard what sounded like a person fall to the floor just inside the door," Cole stated in the release.
Cole stated the deputies opened the door and found the female victim just inside the door with a "serious stab wound to the face."
Deputies located the 29-year-old Mount Pleasant man, Cole stated, as he was hiding in the residence. Cole stated he was arrested without incident.
The woman was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS, and she was then transferred to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where Cole stated she is listed in serious condition.
"This morning, … deputies swore to a warrant charging the suspect with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder," Cole stated, and, "a habitual offender, fourth offense notice."
Cole stated the suspect’s name is being withheld pending his arraignment.