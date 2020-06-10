A 33-year-old Muskegon man was sentenced to a term of 2 to 10 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetameme in 51st Circuit Court before Judge Susan K. Sniegowski Tuesday.
The proceedings were conducted via Zoom amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola said that Dustin Thomas Kropf had a history of felony convictions as well as a pending case in Muskegon County which also involved meth. He said that Kropf had previously served time in prison.
“He has a history of drug abuse and failing rehabilitation programs,” Spaniola said. “He also has a lot of debt.”
“This is a young man who has not had any support behind him, except his mother,” Traci McCarn-Dinehart, defense attorney, told the court.
“It’s interesting to note that my client was never in any trouble until his dad came back into the picture,” she continued.
Kropf addressed the court on his own behalf, telling the court that he has seen changes in himself during his time as an inmate at the Mason County Jail.
“Even though things have not really been available the last couple months I was taking advantage of A.A. meetings as well as mental health counseling,” he said.
“But some of my time there has been difficult,” he continued. “I was sexually molested by three men for a period of three to five months while an inmate. But only two of them have been prosecuted. It took a lot for me to say something and it’s most disappointing to me that even though I did the right thing it seems like I can’t get justice for myself.
“When the men were charged they were only charged with simple assault and I don’t think that’s right.”
In addition to the prison time the judge sentenced him to a concurrent jail term on one year in jail on a charge of false pretenses over $200 but less than $1,000. She ordered him to serve 182 days of the jail term now and he was given credit for time already served. Additionally he was ordered to pay $403 in fines, costs, and restitution.
Spaniola told Kropf that he would be happy to meet with him before he headed to prison to explain his thought process and how and why the jailed inmates who assaulted him were charged.