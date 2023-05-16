Electricity filled Peterson Auditorium Tuesday as 13 students walked down the aisle, took a seat, and waited just a few more minutes from a diploma from Ludington Area Schools’ Oriole Academy.
Most of the students began their journey three years ago, when they joined the district’s work-based learning program, all their hard work in and out of the classroom was about to pay dividends, those dividends in the form of a diploma.
Peterson Auditorium was filled with loved ones, friends, staff and school board members who have rooted on these students through thick and thin. They shared encouraging words, listened when things seemed doubtful all while sharing plenty of hugs, laughter and tears along the way.
Work-based Learning Director Melanie Tomaski stood in front of the graduates and offered up the welcome to open the ceremony.
“From the day they were born, it has taken all of us to help them, nurture them to get them to this point,” she said. “This is more than a special day, this day symbolizes a right of passage, a time in one’s life when they have left one stage behind and another one begins.”
Tomaski said these students have been working for this moment for most of their lives.
“We all here today to share it with the graduates and to celebrate together. These kids are the kindest people that you will ever meet,” she said.
Studants through this program acquired additional employability skills through volunteering, job shadowing, internships and exploring careers, according to Tomaski.
“Our students have experienced job skills at the hospital, food banks retail stores, food service, auto mechanic and body shops, the DNR, physical therapy, cosmotology, physicology and more,” she said. “I would like to thank our seniors for sharing their stories, their strengths, their weaknesses and to leave those roadblocks behind in the dust.”
Ludington High School principal Dan Mesyar said this academy started five years ago to reach every student in the school district.
Tuesday was the fourth graduation class at Oriole Academy. A total of 18 students graduated from the class of 2023 but only 13 walked to receive their diplomas, according to Tomaski.
Mesyar praised the support the students received in achieving their diplomas
“You never stopped believing in your student, each one had their own journey and pathway to this day,” Mesyar said. “The past three years have been very difficult on these students, it has difficult on all of us in attendance here. These students never gave up and you in attendance never gave up. They worked hard to make this happen online, in the classroom and at the workforce.
“You have all made us very proud. Having obtained all of the credits needed to graduate set fourth by the board of education.”
John Stalmack following the graduation ceremony was in attendance for his grandson, Mason.
“I was excited to see him reach another chapter in his life,” Stalman said. “I can not wait to see where this will take him. I just excited for him and very proud of him.”