James Street has a new face — Sweet Peach Children’s Boutique owner, Katy Bauer.
The store opened at its downtown Ludington location Friday, Aug. 7, after moving from across the state. She originally started the boutique for baby clothing in Bay City.
“When I was pregnant with my first child, a boy, I was disappointed by the lack of boy items in stores,” she said. “I thought I could change that.”
Nine years later, she’s expanded the products to fit from newborn to size 14 children — inspired by her two children, Andrew, 9, and Aubrey, 5.
“As my children have gown, the business has grown as well,” she said.
Bauer moved into the storefront in July and made the move in a few weeks. The store was move-in ready, she said.
When their family moved to Ludington last year for her husband Matt’s job with Consumers Energy, they grew to love the town.
“We love living here, walking around downtown. We frequent the ice cream shops probably more than we should. Friday Night Live was one of our favorites,” she said. “We like to go get ice cream and watch the sun set on the beach.”
She said James Street is a big part of their evenings. They also enjoy going to the beach, kayaking and hiking at the Ludington State Park.
“And outdoor dining has been big, too,” she said.
Her Bay City store was shut down for a time in the spring and summer because of the pandemic. She debated going online-only for a time.
“I love the shopping experience, which is one of the reasons I decided not to be online-only,” she said.
She’s still adjusting to selling in a beach town, she said.
“It’s been a learning curve. Having the correct hours has been a struggle and I’ve noticed the weather impacts foot traffic a lot,” Bauer said.
Sweet Peach hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, though those could change.
The boutique will stay open year-round — something a lot of people have asked her about.
One of her favorite parts of being a store owner is that she can have her children at work with her.
“I can set my hours. The kids can feel a part of it. They help out. It really is a family-run business,” she said.
The kids help sweep, unbox new shipments and especially enjoy pricing the products, which she has to follow behind and redo.
“They like being here,” Bauer said.
Bauer said she is intentional about the products she has in her store, specifically making sure the boys and girls clothes are at a 50-50 ratio.
“At the beginning, when I was pregnant with my son, I went to the mall and was so excited. When I got there, there was only a small corner of boy’s (clothing),” she said.
Her vision for the Ludington store is to be a place where people can go to find quality children’s clothing, along with other items such as accessories, toys, books and more.
“It’s difficult to find USA-made, eco-friendly products. I’m mindful of what is in the products and where they are made,” Bauer said. “I see a need (in Ludington) for those bigger children’s sizes 6 to 14. There isn’t a mall or the big box stores to go to.”
She tries to have options for everyone, she said.
“I try to meet a variety of tastes, not just mine. I start with quality first, then I look for trendy and classic items,” she said.
Her current best seller is children’s masks. When her Bay City store reopened, she started to sell the masks and had no idea they would sell so fast.
“I can’t stock the boy masks quick enough,” she said.
The fall shipment will be in soon, which means she will have new products on display.
“It will be a whole new store,” she said.
The store usually has events throughout the year but she’s still figuring out how to host them safely, she said.
“I’m researching what we can do this year. Normally, every three months we have Captured in Clay from Grand Rapids do handprint and footprint keepsakes. I’d like to see that continue,” Bauer said. “We also do holiday events, like pictures with Santa, and in the spring ‘Mommy and Me’ tea.”
A ribbon cutting with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is in the works, she said.
Bauer is the the only one at the store at this time, but she plans to hire staff in the future.
For more information, find Sweet Peach Children’s Boutique on Facebook. The boutique is located at 115 S. James St.