Climbing lighthouse towers at Big Sable Point, Ludington North Breakwater and Little Sable Point have become a part of summer for many residents and visitors — but not this year.
Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association is preparing for Summer 2020 with a COVID-19 abbreviated program. Those lighthouse towers will not be open for climbing. Only the gift shops at Big and Little Sable Lights, and two buildings at White River Station will be open.
Concerts at and bus tours to Big Sable have been canceled for the year.
Ludington North Breakwater Light will not open at all, due also to concerns of high water on Lake Michigan. Waves often wash over the breakwater as only its cap is above the surface of the lake on calm days now. According to Peter Manting, SPLKA executive director, SPLKA had expected at best to keep the light open for half the possible days had the coronavirus not prompted more restrictions.
Gift shops at Big Point Sable and Little Point Sable will be open Fridays through Sunday beginning July 10. White River Station will be open with limited access beginning June 15.
Only one group with members from a single household will be allowed into White River Station at a time and will be allotted 20 minutes in a building before having to leave and another group is allowed in.
“You can get into the lighthouse and the keeper’s quarters,” Manting said.
A former workshop at White River has been renovated and now displays artifacts too large to show in the lighthouse as well as a 12-minute video, Manting said. “It’s very nice.”
The moves, as a result of trying to maintain social distancing requirements to prevent spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, affect more than the thousands of people who visit the historic structures each summer. The closures also affect SPLKA’s 400 volunteers who devote part of each summer to staffing the lights. Many of the volunteer keepers spend a week living at the light they are staffing or quarters at Ludington State Park, but not this summer, Manting said.
Instead, SPLKA plans to use local volunteers to staff the limited operations so housing isn’t needed.
“A lot of our volunteers are very disappointed about not coming,” Manting said. Twelve had canceled before the decision to limit operations was made. Others, who had been quietly worried told him they were happy with the decision to cancel.
New volunteers took the news the hardest. “Some of the new ones were really looking forward to it,” he said, adding SPLKA is holding spots for them in 2021.
SPLKA has been selling commemorative boards as a fundraiser in recent years – and continuing this year. Manting said the boardwalks they make are being installed for the season.
Funding is a concern. Manting said about $150,000 has already been cut from what had been approved as a $559,000 budget for the year – a budget that even after the cut still has a $170,000 deficit.
SPLKA continues to seek funding and will announce a new fundraising effort backed by a donor match, Manting said, once details are completed.
“We will go to our members and out to the community shortly,” Manting said.
Meanwhile, SPLKA has resumed renovation work temporarily stopped during the governor’s Stay Home order as a result of COVID-19 at Big Sable Light and at the housing quarters in the former manager’s house at Ludington State Park SPLKA calls The Breakwater Keepers Quarters.
Two upstairs bedrooms of the keeper’s quarters Big Sable are getting new plaster and paint and 20 doors refinished over winter have to be reinstalled. The Breakwater Keepers Quarters were taken down to the studs for renovation.
SPLKA plans to expand website offerings by adding virtual tower tours. “If people can’t visit, there will be virtual tours,” Manting said.
And SPLKA, like many, are keeping an eye on Lake Michigan water levels.
At Big Sable, sand was moved to fill a dip behind seawall to strengthen it. On stormy days water still ponds on the shore side of the seawall, but to a lesser degree than last fall. Water in the basement of Big Sable has been reduced since fall with the addition of a sump pump. Since the work, Big Sable Light has only experienced a few days with water in basement.
Manting said SPLKA is working with the state park and engineers the state contracted with about possibly putting rocks in the lake in front of the seawall to reduce wave strength before it hits the wall.
SPLKA is also looking at replacing the cap waves ripped off the top of the seawall.
Water at Little Sable is up to the rock installed in 1988 in the wake of high water in 1986, but does not pose a problem now.
“We’re really not concerned there,” Manting said.
White River Station is away from the lake on a bluff and not facing erosion issues.
More information about all SPLKA’s sites including their history can be found online at www.splka.org.