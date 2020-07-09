Jim Nordlund Sr. has spent a lifetime as a surveyor, now semi-retired from Nordlund and Associates, but he felt he could still help out.
Nordlund is vying for the position with John Schulke. Rex Pope, the current Mason County surveyor, decided not to run for the four-year term again.
“When Rex Pope, whom I respect, decided he was not going to run for personal reasons, I told the (remonumentation committee) that there was no one else that wanted to do it, so I told him I would run for the position,” he said. “They need somebody in that position familiar with all of the programs.”
Remonumentation, according to the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors, is a program funded by the state since 1991 to re-establish, re-trace and preserve monuments placed during the original survey of the state. Nordlund has assisted in Pope in some of this work already.
“The government corners are remonumentated back to the original, as-close-as-possible position. That means the position of the 1840 surveyors placed the mark,” Nordlund said. “It’s financed off of when you file your papers with the register of deeds. There’s a fee on top of that that goes to the state to fund the (remonumentation) program.”
This year, Nordlund has completed 12 remonumentation points, and he said Pope was doing a similar amount.
Nordlund said the remonumentation program is perhaps the biggest part of the county surveyor’s job. Other than that, he said it was more of an “honorary position.” But with remonumentation, Nordlund said he will take the budget he receives and determine which corners have been completed and which have not been completed so that way the funds go toward updating what can be done.
“We’ve reached a point where we will be revisiting some of the corners that were done earlier,” he said.
“Some of them have been destroyed. You can blame that on the road commission. They’re pretty good at it,” he said with a smile. “Road construction has taken out some of them. Although now with Eric Nelson is over there (the county highway engineer), when they did road work, he asked for quotes for re-establishing and resetting and putting them back in.
“I tip my hat off to Eric because he’s certainly staying on top of those things.”
Nordlund worked for more than 40 years with his company that he is semi-retired out of. He earned his degree from Michigan Tech in 1962. He is a registered civil engineer in both California and Michigan, and has been since the mid-1960s. He also has been a registered land surveyor since 1972. He also owns a certification from the federal government so he can work on federal and tribal lands.
He’s married with five children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.