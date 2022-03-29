20th Ludington Offshore Classic July 11-17
The Ludington Offshore Classic fishing tournament will return this summer for its 20th year, according to the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The weeklong series of competitions takes place July 11-17 and registration starts May 1 at www.ludingtontournament.com.
The schedule for the Offshore Classic is as follows:
• July 11, Big Boys captains meeting;
• July 12-13, Big Boys tournament;
• July 14, A minimal-rules shootout;
• July 15, Ladies and youth;
• July 16-17, Offshore Classic Pro/Am.
For more information and updates, visit the tournament website or find Ludington Offshore Classic on Facebook.