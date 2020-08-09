25th Blessing of the Animals set for Sept. 20
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm will be host its 25th anniversary of the Blessing of the Animals, featuring a pet show, pet olympics and a silent auction at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. The event will be held outside, and all current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed.
Sanitized pews under the tents will be spaced out for families. Sanitized chairs will be in a rack, or attendees can or bring their own.
There will be drive-in-style parking, and people can choose to stay in their cars during the event. The silent auction building will have one way in and out and will follow all restrictions.
There will be a new face mask contest for humans in attendance, and signup is the day of the show. A small entry fee is required. Trophies and ribbons will be awarded to the winners, and all proceeds support the children’s farm.
The outdoor blessing service is free and people and pets of all sizes are welcome. All pets must be on a short leash or in a carrier. Owners are responsible for their pets.
The pet show and contests will follow the free Blessing of the Animals. There is a $5 fee per class to participate. Trophies for first place and ribbons for second and third place will be given.
Contests include:
• Owner/pet lookalike for dogs, cats and others
• Pet costume for large- and small-breed dogs, cats, horse/pony, livestock, rabbits, rodents, fowl, reptiles/amphibian and others
• People costume, horseshoe pitch, pie-eating, seed-spitting, bale toss, rubber chicken toss, egg toss, spouse calling, chicken calling
• Dog food eating contest for large- and small-breed dogs
• Pet talent for dogs and others
• Special needs class of clothes pin in the bottle drop-free for all ages of special needs participants.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is at 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil.
For more information, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org or call (231) 462-3732.